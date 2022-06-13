J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.