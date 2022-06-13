National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

