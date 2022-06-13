Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Price Target at $145.42

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of W stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $331.86.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

