Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,970,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

