CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $97.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.97.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

