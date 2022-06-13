Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 315 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($3.95).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 248.63 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.55. The stock has a market cap of £18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Tesco (Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.