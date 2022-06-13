Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $55.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of KSS opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

