Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $725.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

