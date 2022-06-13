Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,356.60

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,509.68) to €1,185.00 ($1,274.19) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,387.10) to €1,340.00 ($1,440.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4578 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.