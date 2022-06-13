Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives C$40.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.58 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$514.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is -370.83%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

