Head to Head Review: Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) vs. Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.50%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of -4.8, indicating that its share price is 580% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 13.29 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -73.92

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Axion Power International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

