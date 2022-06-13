Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDNNY stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $2.5914 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.