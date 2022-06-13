Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. Barclays raised Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €6.10 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

BKNIY opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bankinter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

