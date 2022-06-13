Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLSP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Sphere (BLSP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.