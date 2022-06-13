BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BBSEY opened at $4.84 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

