BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BBSEY opened at $4.84 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77.
