Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in May

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.6992 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.65) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Bilfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.