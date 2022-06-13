Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $197.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.71.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

