Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Radius Health alerts:

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 1,146,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.