Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $66.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CLR opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

