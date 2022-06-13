Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 591 2122 2200 35 2.34

Grupo Financiero Banorte presently has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 397.61%. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 94.06%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion $1.73 billion 9.23 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $12.79 billion $3.02 billion 8.02

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 23.32% 11.81% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors have a beta of 21.85, meaning that their average stock price is 2,085% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte competitors beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

