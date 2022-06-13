Brokerages Set Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target at $3,775.00

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GVDNY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.