Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,776.67.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

