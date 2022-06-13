Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,776.67.
RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
