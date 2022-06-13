Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $95.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

