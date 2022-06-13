The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $11.50

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.25 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE REVG opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.