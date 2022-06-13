ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after acquiring an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,730,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.