abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.40) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. abrdn has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

