Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $108.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

