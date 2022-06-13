Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Argus reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

VNT opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

