Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.67.

ETTYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETTYF stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

