Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.85.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average is $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

