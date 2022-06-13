Head to Head Review: D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) and The Competition

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 2 3 0 2.60 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors 156 958 3216 43 2.72

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. currently has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 1,862.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 81.83%. Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors -11.17% -27.08% -7.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million -$81.07 million -1.73 D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Competitors $15.78 billion $828.10 million -2.59

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. rivals beat D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

