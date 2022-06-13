Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 439.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

