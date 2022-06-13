Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$7.20

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. The company has a market cap of C$914.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0905347 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total transaction of C$256,066.20. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 over the last three months.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

