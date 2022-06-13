Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 327.67

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.11).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

In related news, insider David Kemp sold 5,070 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £11,610.30 ($14,549.25). Also, insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,651.63). Insiders acquired 27,705 shares of company stock worth $5,921,726 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

