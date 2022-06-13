Reviewing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 3.39 $2.96 billion $1.36 8.26 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 1 3 0 2.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 771.89%. Given Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 44.27% 13.57% 0.73% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; debt transaction services comprising bonds, corporate acquisition financing, and general corporate refinancing services; leveraged and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include equities, fixed income securities, hedge funds, commodities, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and financial institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 156 branch offices. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, China, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

