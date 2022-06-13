Financial Survey: Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) versus Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Revance Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 96.50%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revance Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -305.27% -273.73% -45.79% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A -324.01% -35.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $77.80 million 11.23 -$281.31 million ($4.04) -2.97 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $6.20 million 1.69 -$9.70 million ($0.29) -4.21

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revance Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals beats Revance Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens. Its clinical product candidates also include Rivo-cel, an allogeneic T cell product candidate intended to enhance outcomes in the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders. It has collaboration and license agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc; Agensys, Inc.; BioVec Pharma, Inc.; ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Baylor College of Medicine. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

