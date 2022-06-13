Head-To-Head Review: Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy -32.56% 203.77% 11.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southwestern Energy 2 8 7 0 2.29

Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $8.66, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Woodside Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Woodside Energy Group is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.03 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.52 -$25.00 million ($3.35) -2.72

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Southwestern Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

