Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

