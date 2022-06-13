Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

