Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

