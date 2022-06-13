A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the May 15th total of 291,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $411,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,986.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,616,782.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,172,809.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,758. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

