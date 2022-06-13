American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMAO opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.