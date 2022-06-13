Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.87 on Monday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,796,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

