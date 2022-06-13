Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.87 on Monday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.
