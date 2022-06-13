American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Update

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Shares of AMAO stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.