Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Increases By 169.9%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, a growth of 169.9% from the May 15th total of 291,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 11,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $411,962.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,986.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $795,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $819,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,092 shares of company stock worth $8,259,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $33.76 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

