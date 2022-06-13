Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AKU opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.08. Akumin has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

