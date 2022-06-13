Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 170.7%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the May 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

