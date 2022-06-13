Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 126.7% in May

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

AGRX stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,209.95% and a negative return on equity of 599.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

