Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACGLN stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.