Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AGRX stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

