Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,600 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 15th total of 221,700 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AGRX stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $63.60.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Maxim Group downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.